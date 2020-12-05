State Obituaries - Dec. 5, 2020

CRYSTAL -- Katherine Salwei, 95.
DEVILS LAKE -- John Nord, 68.
FARGO -- Myron Cordes, 82; Shaun Duciaume, 56,; Raymond Hudson, 87; Melvin Ishaug, 83; Colleen McLaughlin, 68; Daryn Rabbe, 50.
FORT TOTTEN -- Richard Melchoir Thomas Jr., 73.
GRAND FORKS -- Thomas Rausch, 63.
JAMESTOWN -- Alethea Cochran, 90.
MINOT -- Elaine Johnson, 94; Arlene Weidler, 86; Evelyn Wohlers, 100.
STANLEY -- Marlys Juma, 82.
VALLEY CITY -- Ida Aus, 85; Darlene Windingland, 80.
VELVA -- Harold Weidler, 92.
WEST FARGO -- Gary Iverson, 74.
WILLISTON -- LaVern Jorgenson, 92.
