State Obituaries - Dec. 5, 2020

CRYSTAL -- Katherine Salwei, 95.

DEVILS LAKE -- John Nord, 68.

FARGO -- Myron Cordes, 82; Shaun Duciaume, 56,; Raymond Hudson, 87; Melvin Ishaug, 83; Colleen McLaughlin, 68; Daryn Rabbe, 50.

FORT TOTTEN -- Richard Melchoir Thomas Jr., 73.

GRAND FORKS -- Thomas Rausch, 63.

JAMESTOWN -- Alethea Cochran, 90.

MINOT -- Elaine Johnson, 94; Arlene Weidler, 86; Evelyn Wohlers, 100.

STANLEY -- Marlys Juma, 82.

VALLEY CITY -- Ida Aus, 85; Darlene Windingland, 80.

VELVA -- Harold Weidler, 92.

WEST FARGO -- Gary Iverson, 74.

WILLISTON -- LaVern Jorgenson, 92.

