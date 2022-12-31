 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Dec. 31, 2022

ARGUSVILLE — Jerrie Wolfer, 83.

GRAND FORKS — Catherine West-Pulkrabek, 96.

MINOT — Mary Klein, 89; Florence Quandt, 95.

WILLISTON — Danny Njos, 53.

