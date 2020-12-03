 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Dec. 3, 2020

CANDO -- Sharon Hart, 73.

CARRINGTON -- Ruth Martinson, 101; Richard Topp, 82.

GRAND FORKS -- Mark Heitkotter, 58.

FARGO -- Ole Nypen, 96.

FORMAN -- James Christopherson, 65.

JAMESTOWN -- Billy Bossart, 79; Larry Eckart, 84.

MAX-- Michelle Gray, 47.

MINOT -- Darlene Elberg, 93; John Doering, 83; Carl McDaniel, 85; Perscilla Pfenning, 85.

NORTHWOOD -- Gary Bratlie, 73.

OSNABROCK-- Patricia LaPorte, 78.

SHERWOOD -- Marian Morris, 91.

RUGBY -- Larry Kraft, 82.

WATFORD CITY -- Harry Chornuk, 83.

