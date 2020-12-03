State Obituaries - Dec. 3, 2020

CANDO -- Sharon Hart, 73.
CARRINGTON -- Ruth Martinson, 101; Richard Topp, 82.
GRAND FORKS -- Mark Heitkotter, 58.
FARGO -- Ole Nypen, 96.
FORMAN -- James Christopherson, 65.
JAMESTOWN -- Billy Bossart, 79; Larry Eckart, 84.
MAX-- Michelle Gray, 47.
MINOT -- Darlene Elberg, 93; John Doering, 83; Carl McDaniel, 85; Perscilla Pfenning, 85.
NORTHWOOD -- Gary Bratlie, 73.
OSNABROCK-- Patricia LaPorte, 78.
SHERWOOD -- Marian Morris, 91.
RUGBY -- Larry Kraft, 82.
WATFORD CITY -- Harry Chornuk, 83.
