State Obituaries - Dec. 29, 2022

FARGO — Joyce Kenney, 87.

GRAND FORKS — Michael Ramsey, 73.

MINOT — Margery Bechtold, 92; Luverne Caroline, 98; Daniel Fyckes, 27; Loralee Hintz, 72; Coy Johnson, 42.

ST. THOMAS — Joan Littlejohn, 90.

WILLISTON — Mia Mattila, 15.

