State Obituaries - Dec. 29, 2020

DRAKE -- Wilma Adam, 78.

FARGO -- Paul Backstrom, 71; Katherine Dahlsad, 65; Grace Hansen, 90; Charles Krogstad, 65.

GRAND FORKS -- Anna Chaput, 97; Lonnie Laffen, 62; Dorothy McEnroe, 91.

GRAFTON -- Janet Gronhovd, 79.

LANGDON -- Lynn Ring, 76.

LAKOTA -- Melvin Skjerseth, 88.

MILNOR -- Sharette Odegard, 79.

MINOT -- Shirley Anderson, 91; Kathleen Keith, 72; Barbara Nutter, 93; Byron Rollman, 72; Patricia Slater, 72.

RUGBY -- Janice Arthur, 85.

SAWYER -- Timothy Houston, 59.

VALLEY CITY -- Robert Wittenberg, 95.

