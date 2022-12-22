 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Dec. 22, 2022

DEVILS LAKE — Joyce Koehn, 93.

FARGO — Rosalie Pavek, 99; Beverly Quamme, 84.

GRAND FORKS — Marilyn Gunderson, 82.

NEW TOWN — Darrel Quale, 85.

PETERSBURG — Marian Berdal, 95.

VALLEY CITY — Wesley Peterson, 84.

WARWICK — Wayne Stubson, 66.

WEST FARGO — Melvin Johnson, 102.

