State Obituaries - Dec. 21, 2022

ALAMO — Steven Holgerson, 72.

DICKINSON — Donald Walter, 83.

GRAND FORKS — Barbara Hinnenkamp, 72.

HARVEY — Paul Gunderson, 82.

MINOT — Rebecca Scribner, 52.

PALERMO — Jeffrey King, 62.

RAY — Norman Thompson, 93.

TAPPEN — Leona Hust, 88.

WEST FARGO — Barbara Meidinger, 71; Dolores Meyer, 92.

WILLISTON — Rodney Berg, 68.

