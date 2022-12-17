 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Dec. 17, 2022

GRAND FORKS — Lois David, 92.

MINOT — LaVonne Bengson, 87; Robert Johnson, 62; Howard Quammen, 89.

TIOGA — Eilene Biwer, 93.

WATFORD CITY — Gregg Schuetze, 51; Otto Sovig, 89.

WILLISTON — Vivian Bartlett, 88.

