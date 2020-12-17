 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Dec. 17, 2020

ANAMOOSE -- Gloria Engen, 78.

BOWBELLS -- Clarice Corey, 66.

BURLINGTON -- Yvonne Gravseth, 75.

DICKINSON -- Joseph Berger, 85; Duane Runcorn, 75; Donald Shock, 80.

DRAYTON -- Geraldine Ebertowskoi, 50.

FARGO -- Roger Beauchene, 63; Wanda Brottlund, 80; Geraldine Lechner, 90; David Smith, 65; Eugene Smith, 77; Gerald Tabery, 91; Inez Tweed, 95; Jean Veitch, 75; Greg Wixo, 61.

GARRISON -- Larry Gebur, 75; Judith Nelson, 74; Dorothy Palanuk, 90.

GRAFTON -- Daniel Kasprick, 72.

GRAND FORKS -- LeRoy DeGagne, 86; Suzanne Jakeman, 63; Holly Marion, 73; John Nikle, 79; Lee Reddig, 73; Ernest Swatloski, 92.

GRANVILLE -- Leonard Larsen, 84.

JAMESTOWN -- Frances Hropko, 92; Maurice Johnson, 85; James Olson, 88; Frieda Prochnow, 84.

LARIMORE -- Raymond Capp, 86; George Peterson, 64; Marion Shide, 91.

MAYVILLE -- Floyd Aune, 82.

MINOT -- Phyllis Abrahamson, 93; Scott Bertsch, 57; Carlotta Burcham, 70; Maryls Danielson, 92; Lorraine Grondahl, 90; Ronald Huber, 77; Cynthia McLain, 78; Kevin Mohagen, 34; Arvid Reimann, 81.

MINTO -- Dawn Wosick, 65.

MOHALL -- Ruth Michels, 91.

NEW ENGLAND -- LeRoy Farber, 79; Mary Murphy, 73.

NEW ROCKFORD -- Scott Harrington, 61

NORTHWOOD -- Noren Meland, 91.

PARK RIVER -- Glenn Haug, 96.

REGENT -- Marvin Jorstad, 73.

REYNOLDS -- Christine Sondrol, 63.

SHARON -- Bernice Hopwood, 86.

STANLEY -- Mary Yonker, 82.

TOWNER -- Verna Erickson, 90.

VALLEY CITY -- Phyllis McDonough, 58; Eugene Undem, 85.

WEST FARGO -- Richard Cossette, 73; Wayne Schlichting, 84.

Frances Hropko, 92

