State Obituaries - Dec. 17, 2020

ANAMOOSE -- Gloria Engen, 78.
BOWBELLS -- Clarice Corey, 66.
BURLINGTON -- Yvonne Gravseth, 75.
DICKINSON -- Joseph Berger, 85; Duane Runcorn, 75; Donald Shock, 80.
DRAYTON -- Geraldine Ebertowskoi, 50.
FARGO -- Roger Beauchene, 63; Wanda Brottlund, 80; Geraldine Lechner, 90; David Smith, 65; Eugene Smith, 77; Gerald Tabery, 91; Inez Tweed, 95; Jean Veitch, 75; Greg Wixo, 61.
GARRISON -- Larry Gebur, 75; Judith Nelson, 74; Dorothy Palanuk, 90.
GRAFTON -- Daniel Kasprick, 72.
GRAND FORKS -- LeRoy DeGagne, 86; Suzanne Jakeman, 63; Holly Marion, 73; John Nikle, 79; Lee Reddig, 73; Ernest Swatloski, 92.
GRANVILLE -- Leonard Larsen, 84.
JAMESTOWN -- Frances Hropko, 92; Maurice Johnson, 85; James Olson, 88; Frieda Prochnow, 84.
LARIMORE -- Raymond Capp, 86; George Peterson, 64; Marion Shide, 91.
MAYVILLE -- Floyd Aune, 82.
MINOT -- Phyllis Abrahamson, 93; Scott Bertsch, 57; Carlotta Burcham, 70; Maryls Danielson, 92; Lorraine Grondahl, 90; Ronald Huber, 77; Cynthia McLain, 78; Kevin Mohagen, 34; Arvid Reimann, 81.
MINTO -- Dawn Wosick, 65.
MOHALL -- Ruth Michels, 91.
NEW ENGLAND -- LeRoy Farber, 79; Mary Murphy, 73.
NEW ROCKFORD -- Scott Harrington, 61
NORTHWOOD -- Noren Meland, 91.
PARK RIVER -- Glenn Haug, 96.
REGENT -- Marvin Jorstad, 73.
REYNOLDS -- Christine Sondrol, 63.
SHARON -- Bernice Hopwood, 86.
STANLEY -- Mary Yonker, 82.
TOWNER -- Verna Erickson, 90.
VALLEY CITY -- Phyllis McDonough, 58; Eugene Undem, 85.
WEST FARGO -- Richard Cossette, 73; Wayne Schlichting, 84.
Frances Hropko, 92
In this Series
Bismarck neighbors: Obituaries for December 15
-
Updated
Bosch, Brad
-
Updated
Braun, Floyd
-
Updated
Morlock, Walter
- 11 updates
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.