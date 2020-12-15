 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - Dec. 15, 2020

State Obituaries - Dec. 15, 2020

{{featured_button_text}}

DICKINSON -- Joseph Berger, 85.

FARGO -- Roger Beauchene, 63; Geraldine Lechner, 90; David Smith, 65; Eugene Smith, 77.

GARRISON -- Larry Gebur, 75; Judith Nelson, 74; Dorothy Palanuk, 90.

GRAFTON -- Daniel Kasprick, 72.

GRAND FORKS -- LeRoy DeGagne, 86; Suzanne Jakeman, 63; Holly Marion, 73; Lee Reddig, 73.

GRANVILLE -- Leonard Larsen, 84.

JAMESTOWN -- Maurice Johnson, 85.

MINOT -- Scott Bertsch, 57.

MINTO -- Dawn Wosick, 65.

MOHALL -- Ruth Michels, 91.

NORTHWOOD -- Noren Meland, 91.

PARK RIVER -- Glenn Haug, 96.

SHARON -- Bernice Hopwood, 86.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News