State Obituaries - Dec. 15, 2020

DICKINSON -- Joseph Berger, 85.
FARGO -- Roger Beauchene, 63; Geraldine Lechner, 90; David Smith, 65; Eugene Smith, 77.
GARRISON -- Larry Gebur, 75; Judith Nelson, 74; Dorothy Palanuk, 90.
GRAFTON -- Daniel Kasprick, 72.
GRAND FORKS -- LeRoy DeGagne, 86; Suzanne Jakeman, 63; Holly Marion, 73; Lee Reddig, 73.
GRANVILLE -- Leonard Larsen, 84.
JAMESTOWN -- Maurice Johnson, 85.
MINOT -- Scott Bertsch, 57.
MINTO -- Dawn Wosick, 65.
MOHALL -- Ruth Michels, 91.
NORTHWOOD -- Noren Meland, 91.
PARK RIVER -- Glenn Haug, 96.
SHARON -- Bernice Hopwood, 86.
