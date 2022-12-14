 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Obituaries - Dec. 14, 2022

  • 0

GRAND FORKS — Margret “Peggy” Curran, 84.

JAMESTOWN — Carol Seibold, 95.

MINOT — Percy Radke, 89.

WILLISTON — Stacy Graupe, 49.

VALLEY CITY — Patrick Windish, 56.

ZAHL — Richard Dragseth, 85.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Zelensky ways war in Ukraine would end if Putin dropped dead

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News