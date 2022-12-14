State Obituaries - Dec. 14, 2022

GRAND FORKS — Margret “Peggy” Curran, 84.
JAMESTOWN — Carol Seibold, 95.
MINOT — Percy Radke, 89.
WILLISTON — Stacy Graupe, 49.
VALLEY CITY — Patrick Windish, 56.
ZAHL — Richard Dragseth, 85.
