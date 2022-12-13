 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Dec. 13, 2022

GRAND FORKS — Loretta Heyd, 96.

MINOT — Frances Carroll, 85; Thomas Hill, 79; Thomas Higgins Jr., 77; Roxann Kraft, 65; Lawrence Ronnie, 78.

