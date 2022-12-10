 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Obituaries - Dec. 10, 2022

  • 0

FARGO — Warren Gullickson, 86; Marlys Rohde, 95.

FLAXTON — LaVerne Benge, 86.

MINOT — Treasa Swierc, 68.

VELVA — Linus Bauer, 84.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News