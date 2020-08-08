You have permission to edit this article.
State Obituaries - Aug. 8

BOTTINEAU -- Daniel Novodvorsky, 94. 

CAVALIER -- Laurence Simundson, 85. 

DEVILS LAKE -- Catherine Weber, 87. 

ESMOND -- Eileen A. Hoffner, 87. 

FARGO -- Linda Magnuson, 75. 

GRAND FORKS -- Wayne Westlund, 83. 

MINOT -- DeAnn Hudson, 58; Irene Reischke, 96; Gayle Stafford, 85. 

RAY -- Rose Bellamy, 79; Carl Larsen, 88.

RIVERDALE -- Gary E. Anderson. 

RUGBY -- Simon Sattler, 83. 

