State Obituaries - Aug. 8

BOTTINEAU -- Daniel Novodvorsky, 94.
CAVALIER -- Laurence Simundson, 85.
DEVILS LAKE -- Catherine Weber, 87.
ESMOND -- Eileen A. Hoffner, 87.
FARGO -- Linda Magnuson, 75.
GRAND FORKS -- Wayne Westlund, 83.
MINOT -- DeAnn Hudson, 58; Irene Reischke, 96; Gayle Stafford, 85.
RAY -- Rose Bellamy, 79; Carl Larsen, 88.
RIVERDALE -- Gary E. Anderson.
RUGBY -- Simon Sattler, 83.
To plant a tree in memory of - Aug. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.