AYR — Larry Wilcox, 74.
FARGO — Shirley Blake, 85; Donald Boeder, 93; Julie Goldberg, 68; Gerald Harrington, 81; Bryan Krom, 49; Marie Maley, 78; Gerald Nelson, 85; Marc Singleton, 44; Raymond Smedshammer, 94; Gerald Walsh, 63.
FESSENDEN — Dwight Delzer, 73.
GRAFTON — Ronald Nowacki, 72.
GRAND FORKS — Edward Herda, 82; Matthew Hilliard, 25; Sande Hodge, 70.
HARVEY — Curtis Lamm, 60.
KILLDEER — Robert Christianson, 92.
LANGDON — Doretta Swenson, 94.
LIDGERWOOD — Jeffery Lyon, 52.
LISBON — Vivian Hamre, 94.
MINOT — Barry Henderson, 70; Pamela Vannett, 69; Eunice Zeltinger, 91.
OAKES — James Ptacek, 64.
VALLEY CITY — Cassidy Jo Burchill Domres, 34.
WILLISTON — Elaine Halvorson, 93; Lorraine Hill, 74.
