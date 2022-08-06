 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Aug. 6, 2022

BUFFALO -- John Sproul, 94.

CASSELTON -- Paul Spooner, 62.

FARGO -- Joanne Schlanser.

GRAND FORKS -- David Koehn, 67.

JAMESTOWN -- JoAnne Stainbrook Schroeder, 59.

WILLISTON -- Shirley Ledahl, 94.

