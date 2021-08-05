State Obituaries - Aug. 5, 2021

ALAMO -- Jeannette Finnesgard, 90.
CROSBY -- Donald Overbo, 89.
DEVILS LAKE -- Alex Dettling, 84.
FARGO -- Wanda Adams, 89; Gerald Beyers, 84; Freda Bjornson, 84; Marvin Brakel, 82; Elaine Face, 83; Kathy Grabow Strommen, 60; Charlotte Hehr, 72; Rev. Sandra Hollands, 77; Janet Jensven, 82; Robert Lind, 88; Julia McDonough, 65; Andrew Nykolayow, 94; Sandra Olund, 69; Leonard Otterson, 91; Lenora Scheer, 75.
GOODRICH -- Gary Mindt, 70.
HARVEY -- Gary Wiest, 62.
HILLSBORO -- Twila Joyce Burd-Lovas, 80.
JAMESTOWN -- Marty Bauer, 50; Timothy Greenlund, 59; Karen Kleingartner, 83.
KARLSRUHE -- Janet Herman, 60.
LISBON -- Paul Dahl, 87.
LITCHVILLE -- Luella Ten Pas, 92.
MAX -- Bradley Ellis, 61.
MINOT -- Marilyn Stead Bigwood, 85; Brent Johnson, 61; Brittany Keyes, 30; Darien Moberly, 61.
MOHALL -- Kathleen Kopa, 80.
MOORETON -- Wayne Ellingson, 87.
NEW ROCKFORD -- Phyllis Topp, 92.
ORISKA -- Marlys Hannig, 69.
RUGBY -- Thomas Halls, 75.
VALLEY CITY -- Avis Nelson, 89; Marcella Richman, 86.
WAHPETON -- Eugene Jones, 81.
WEST FARGO -- Joy Bugbee, 85; Carol Duggan, 81; Nicholas Grossman, 78; Carol Lindeman, 77; Glenna Scoby, 89.