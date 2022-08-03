 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Aug. 3, 2022

CANDO -- Burton Westlind, 82.

ELLENDALE -- Gerald Grueneich, 84.

FAIRFIELD -- Debra Romanyshyn, 67.

FARGO -- JoAnn Orvedahl, 77; Leslie Sullivan, 56; Russell Sylvester, 85.

FORDVILLE -- Eli Wilcox, 8.

GRAND FORKS -- Juel Hilde Jr., 86.

JAMESTOWN -- Lindsey Vogel, 36.

LISBON -- Norma Lacher, 88.

