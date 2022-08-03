State Obituaries - Aug. 3, 2022

CANDO -- Burton Westlind, 82.
ELLENDALE -- Gerald Grueneich, 84.
FAIRFIELD -- Debra Romanyshyn, 67.
FARGO -- JoAnn Orvedahl, 77; Leslie Sullivan, 56; Russell Sylvester, 85.
FORDVILLE -- Eli Wilcox, 8.
GRAND FORKS -- Juel Hilde Jr., 86.
JAMESTOWN -- Lindsey Vogel, 36.
LISBON -- Norma Lacher, 88.
