State Obituaries - Aug. 26

CARRINGTON -- Jean Miller, 74.
DICKINSON -- Vivian Kenjalo-Kukowski, 95; Darrell A. Tooley, 82.
FARGO -- David Dost, 84; John J. Exner, 51;Victor R. Moszer, 92; Donald Nettum, 90.
FORT TOTTEN -- Tammie L. Putman, 59.
GARDNER -- Henry Woitzel, 77.
GRAND FORKS -- Leodegario Segovia, 74; Sandra Swanson, 64.
JAMESTOWN -- Bernetta Schultz, 80.
MINOT -- Gunnar Syverson, 27.
NEW ENGLAND -- Gary Gussey, 75.
NORTHWOOD -- Sheila Williams, 67.
OAKES -- Arthur J. Olien, 95.
RICHARDTON-- LeRoy E. McCutchan, 73.
WAHPETON -- Richard Evanson, 62; Doreen Harrington, 65.
WYNDMERE -- Geralene Violett, 89.
To plant a tree in memory of - Aug. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.