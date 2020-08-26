 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Aug. 26

CARRINGTON -- Jean Miller, 74. 

DICKINSON -- Vivian Kenjalo-Kukowski, 95; Darrell A. Tooley, 82. 

FARGO -- David Dost, 84; John J. Exner, 51;Victor R. Moszer, 92; Donald Nettum, 90. 

FORT TOTTEN -- Tammie L. Putman, 59. 

GARDNER -- Henry Woitzel, 77. 

GRAND FORKS -- Leodegario Segovia, 74; Sandra Swanson, 64. 

JAMESTOWN -- Bernetta Schultz, 80. 

MINOT -- Gunnar Syverson, 27. 

NEW ENGLAND -- Gary Gussey, 75. 

NORTHWOOD -- Sheila Williams, 67. 

OAKES -- Arthur J. Olien, 95. 

RICHARDTON-- LeRoy E. McCutchan, 73. 

WAHPETON -- Richard Evanson, 62; Doreen Harrington, 65. 

WYNDMERE -- Geralene Violett, 89. 

