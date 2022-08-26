 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Aug. 26, 2022

FARGO -- Shirley Campbell, 86.

GRAND FORKS -- Wayne Sykes, 84.

JAMESTOWN -- LaDonna Williamson, 88.

MINOT -- Joan Lund, 89.

NEW TOWN -- Wilson White Owl, 62.

NORTHWOOD -- Lyle Pratt, 96.

PARSHALL -- Lucy Rabbithead Johnson, 66.

STANLEY -- Albert Western, 91.

WILLISTON -- Jane Aamodt, 90.

