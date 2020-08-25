 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Aug. 25

AMENIA -- Sandra Olson, 71. 

BISMARCK -- Scott Westgard, 40. 

FARGO -- Angie Bonnett, 47; Dorothy M. Cossette, 93; James Lakoduk, 71; Joyce Long, 92; Mary Morgan, 84; Elaine Nicklaus, 87. 

GRAND FORKS -- June Scholler, 80. 

JAMESTOWN -- Oscar Moser, 91. 

LIDGERWOOD -- Dale Mattson, 64. 

MINOT -- Larry Adams, 78; Berilynne Martin, 61; Carolyn Merck, 84; Richard Nystrom, 81; Betty Smith, 89; Anton Weigel, 94. 

NEW TOWN-- Karman Blake, 46. 

ROLLA  -- Charles Hall Sr., 75. 

SOUTH PRAIRIE -- Joel A. Carlson. 

UNDERWOOD -- Luella Fast, 97. 

WALCOTT -- Jeffrey Nordquist, 67. 

WHEATLAND -- Kathleen Bartholomay, 75. 

