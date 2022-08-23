 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Aug. 23, 2022

BARTON -- Elvira Fedje, 93.

CROSBY -- Duane Wenstad, 85.

HOOPLE -- Beatrice Amundson, 88.

GRENORA -- Howard Ross, 79.

MINOT -- Paul Bodine, 98; Otella Feist, 86; Corienne McLaughlin, 92.

NEW ENGLAND -- Mary Hanson, 87.

WILLISTON -- Penny Pitman, 68; Charlotte Tofte, 89.

