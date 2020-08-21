 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - Aug. 21

BELCOURT -- Francis DeCoteau, 84. 

COLUMBUS -- Betty Denham, 78. 

COOPERSTOWN -- Torrey Berge, 98. 

DEVILS LAKE -- Bonnie M. Heisler, 87. 

DOYON -- Roger W. Skadsem, 74. 

ESMOND -- Edmund Gumeringer, 92.

GRAND FORKS -- Marlene Hollingshead, 71; Patrick A. Hurley, 86; Juliues V. Rainbow Jr., 56. 

HARVEY -- Levi Haluska, 78.  

JAMESTOWN -- Jacob Braunberger, 100. 

MINOT -- Betty Smith, 89. 

MINTO -- Mary M. Osowski, 103. 

ORISKA -- Ronald Winkler, 86. 

TOLNA -- Dale Flaagan, 88. 

WILLISTON -- Duane Baesler, 79. 

