 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Obituaries - Aug. 20, 2022

  • 0

CARRINGTON -- Rose Budish, 96.

FARGO -- Mary Drake, 83; Betty Webb, 88.

HARVEY -- Marla Faul, 73.

GRAND FORKS -- Ernest Ramsey, 91.

NEW TOWN -- Betty Peterson, 76.

TIOGA -- Kenneth Axelson, 97.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Massive asteroid set for closest approach to Earth since 1914

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News