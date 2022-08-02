State Obituaries - Aug. 2, 2022

DICKINSON -- Beatrice Kadrmas, 90.
GRAFTON -- Wallace Feltman, 93.
GRANVILLE -- Helen Berg-Rollman, 78.
MINOT -- Thurman King Jr., 80; Wes Jenson, 90; Roger Plesuk, 85.
PARSHALL -- Mavis Foote, 82.
SURREY -- Connie Lawson, 71.
