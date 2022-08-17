 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Aug. 17, 2022

BOTTINEAU -- Bernice Indvik, 91; Leona Moe, 97.

DICKINSON -- Donna Bline, 72.

FARGO -- Vicki Cumber, 70; Fernand Duval, 92; Ronald Jaskowski, 61; Leland Samson, 79.

JAMESTOWN -- Ella Rettig, 85.

GRAND FORKS -- Charles Christenson, 90.

MINOT -- Curt Broten, 68; Corienne McLaughlin, 92.

NEW HRADEC -- Dennis Frenzel, 73.

WEST FARGO -- Edward McDonald, 85.

