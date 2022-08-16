 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

State Obituaries - Aug. 16, 2022

  • 0

CASSELTON -- George Knudson, 92.

FARGO -- Kelly Anderson, 60; Vernon Schock, 83.

HARVEY -- Helen Weinmann, 92.

JAMESTOWN -- Corine Daniel, 60.

GRAND FORKS -- Annabelle Kelly, 101.

LISBON -- Nickolas Anderson, 40.

MINOT -- Palmer E. Bakken, 86; Loual Cariveau, 71; Evelyn DeGree, 87; Jack Johnson, 64; Tom Widdel, 77.

NORTHWOOD -- Ruth Thingelstad, 83.

PLAZA -- Linda Dyke, 62.

RUGBY - Ruth Fedje, 88.

VELVA -- Darin Johnson, 47.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Red panda hoodwinks Australian zookeepers, escapes Adelaide Zoo for two days

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News