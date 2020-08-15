You have permission to edit this article.
State Obituaries - Aug. 15

ALSEN -- Edna M. Olson, 92. 

FARGO -- Lyle V. Belk, 91; Craig Krabbenhoft, 64; Merle Newton, 83; Richard Paulson, 89; Wayne C. Perlenfein, 69.  

FORT TOTTEN -- Andrea Peltier, 57. 

GRAND FORKS -- Alice A. Sexton, 79; Tracy A. Weisert, 79. 

HILLSBORO -- Carol Kozojed, 89. 

LANGDON -- Mike Gellner, 78. 

LARIMORE -- Geoffrey Andersen, 32. 

MINOT -- Sheryl Schlienz, 45. 

STANLEY -- Marily Marmom-Bryant, 79. 

WILLISTON -- Diana Roy, 71. 

