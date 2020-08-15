State Obituaries - Aug. 15

ALSEN -- Edna M. Olson, 92.
FARGO -- Lyle V. Belk, 91; Craig Krabbenhoft, 64; Merle Newton, 83; Richard Paulson, 89; Wayne C. Perlenfein, 69.
FORT TOTTEN -- Andrea Peltier, 57.
GRAND FORKS -- Alice A. Sexton, 79; Tracy A. Weisert, 79.
HILLSBORO -- Carol Kozojed, 89.
LANGDON -- Mike Gellner, 78.
LARIMORE -- Geoffrey Andersen, 32.
MINOT -- Sheryl Schlienz, 45.
STANLEY -- Marily Marmom-Bryant, 79.
WILLISTON -- Diana Roy, 71.
