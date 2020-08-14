You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - Aug. 14

State Obituaries - Aug. 14

{{featured_button_text}}

ALKABO -- Harold Reistad, 86. 

BISMARCK -- Mary Senger, 83. 

COLFAX -- THomas Wold, 78. 

DICKINSON -- Veronica Gayda, 92. 

FARGO -- Faith Feeney; Patsy R. Meier, 91. 

GARRISON -- Terry Kerzmann, 69. 

GRAND FORKS -- Bennett Devlin, 59; Lawrence J. Muffenbier, 90. 

HARWOOD -- Delores Nyland, 86. 

MINOT -- Cody Bonsness, 32; Rueben Hoffer, 74; Ron Norcott, 81. 

PAGE -- Deloris M. Springer, 83. 

WAHPETON -- Linda Azure, 60. 

WILLISTON -- Joshua Otteson, 35. 

To plant a tree in memory of - Aug. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News