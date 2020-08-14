State Obituaries - Aug. 14

ALKABO -- Harold Reistad, 86.
BISMARCK -- Mary Senger, 83.
COLFAX -- THomas Wold, 78.
DICKINSON -- Veronica Gayda, 92.
FARGO -- Faith Feeney; Patsy R. Meier, 91.
GARRISON -- Terry Kerzmann, 69.
GRAND FORKS -- Bennett Devlin, 59; Lawrence J. Muffenbier, 90.
HARWOOD -- Delores Nyland, 86.
MINOT -- Cody Bonsness, 32; Rueben Hoffer, 74; Ron Norcott, 81.
PAGE -- Deloris M. Springer, 83.
WAHPETON -- Linda Azure, 60.
WILLISTON -- Joshua Otteson, 35.
