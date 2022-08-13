 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Aug. 13, 2022

GARRISON -- Theodore Klein, 91.

HORACE -- Alinor Olson, 78.

MINOT -- Claire MacRae, 83; Howard Stavem, 95.

WEST FARGO -- James Kappel, 65.

WILLISTON -- Marilyn James, 95.

