State Obituaries - Aug. 12, 2022

CROSBY -- Paul Strom, 96.

FARGO -- Barbara Farrar Thene, 80.

HARVEY -- Helen Weinmann, 92.

MINOT -- Gladys Abernathey, 99; Peter Dassenko, 86; Richard Novak, 86.

TOWNER -- Ardelle Hillerud, 93.

WEST FARGO -- Tom Grady, 89.

