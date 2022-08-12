State Obituaries - Aug. 12, 2022

CROSBY -- Paul Strom, 96.
FARGO -- Barbara Farrar Thene, 80.
HARVEY -- Helen Weinmann, 92.
MINOT -- Gladys Abernathey, 99; Peter Dassenko, 86; Richard Novak, 86.
TOWNER -- Ardelle Hillerud, 93.
WEST FARGO -- Tom Grady, 89.
Tags
- Obituary
- Lois Ellis
- New England
- Anton Krebs
- Minot
- Catherine Hirsch
- Julie Wayne
- Bob Vasichek
- Lana White
- Darwin Nickle
- Randall Moe
- Fargo
- Bottineau
- Christopher Grahn
- Stanley
- Marie Axtman
- Nathan Jung
- Geraldine Belzer
- Jerry Olson
- Harley Krein
- Edward Polensky
- Keith Drake
- Lake
- Clyde Binfet
- Devil
- Florence Peterson
- Lois Weigelt
- Terry Harland
- Doris Borho
- Jean Pederson
- Jerome Tufte
- Marilyn Logelin
- Towner
- Rodney Melland
- Grand Forks
- Beatrice Kadrmas
- Wallace Feltman
- Mavis Foote
- Connie Lawson
- Surrey
- Helen Berg-rollman
- Ellendale
- Juel Hilde Jr.
- Gerald Grueneich
- Lindsey Vogel
- Jamestown
- John Stokke
- Granville
- Jane Norstedt
- Kent Tesch
- Harvey
- George Buchwitz
- Karen Smith
- Dorothy Estrada
- Janet Pfeifer
- Joanne Schlanser
- John Sproul
- Buffalo
- Paul Spooner
- Casselton
- Gary Hubrig
- Monica Crain
- Leona Wood
- Evelyn Stenbak
- Marjorie Postovit
- Aaron Lowe
- Jeremy Deitz
- Mary Smith
- Steven Lauer
- Tetor Klein
- Antler
- Garrison
- Mary Ann Daws
- River
- Paul Strom
- Barbara Farrar Thene
- Helen Weinmann
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.