State Obituaries - Aug. 11, 2021
DICKINSON -- Scott Duttenhefer, 50; John Hutzenbiler, 72.

FARGO -- Kendra Ball, 52; Robert Beach, 95; Dennis Groven, 80; Barbara Nelson, 70; Eric Nerpel, 51.

GRAND FORKS -- Eulalia Bareksten, 91.

KENSAL -- Sandi Anderson, 67; Jane Bata, 87.

KILLDEER -- Geraldine Patchen, 87.

MINOT -- Martha Holum, 94; Todd Hunter, 60; Ruth Lane, 95.

NEW ENGLAND -- Harvey Herberholz, 84.

NORTHWOOD -- Andrew Huus, 15.

PETTIBONE -- Allen Kamoni, 82.

RUGBY -- Paula Kraft, 82.

WEST FARGO -- Jean Nash, 94.

