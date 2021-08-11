State Obituaries - Aug. 11, 2021

DICKINSON -- Scott Duttenhefer, 50; John Hutzenbiler, 72.
FARGO -- Kendra Ball, 52; Robert Beach, 95; Dennis Groven, 80; Barbara Nelson, 70; Eric Nerpel, 51.
GRAND FORKS -- Eulalia Bareksten, 91.
KENSAL -- Sandi Anderson, 67; Jane Bata, 87.
KILLDEER -- Geraldine Patchen, 87.
MINOT -- Martha Holum, 94; Todd Hunter, 60; Ruth Lane, 95.
NEW ENGLAND -- Harvey Herberholz, 84.
NORTHWOOD -- Andrew Huus, 15.
PETTIBONE -- Allen Kamoni, 82.
RUGBY -- Paula Kraft, 82.
WEST FARGO -- Jean Nash, 94.
