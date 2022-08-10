 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - Aug. 10, 2022

FARGO -- Aaron Lowe, 39.

GRAND FORKS -- Jeremy Deitz, 38.

JAMESTOWN -- Mary Smith, 75.

MINOT -- Peter Dassenko, 86; Gary Gross, 75.

TOWNER -- Ardell Hillerude, 93.

