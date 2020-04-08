State Obituaries - April 8

State Obituaries - April 8

BELCOURT – Amy St. Pierre, 44.

FARGO – Kenneth Bakke, 73; Elliotte Groenwold, 85; Calvin Jokstad, 94.

GILBY – Christopher Moen, 70.

GRAND FORKS – Lorraine Eken, 82; Jeannie Kary, 83; Meredith Sansburn, 85.

HANKINSON – Leo Althoff, 97.

JAMESTOWN – Richard Wanzek, 85.

KINDRED – Clem Cossette, 90.

MCCLUSKY – Violet Kirschman, 97.

MILNOR – Margaret Thomas-Olson, 92.

MINOT – Donna Waits, 86.

OAKES – Dale McHarry, 74.

PETERSBURG – Donald Gudmundson, 75.

VELVA – Judy Johnson, 84; Vernon Voeller, 76.

WARWICK – Carol Herman, 71.

WEST FARGO – Paul Haug, 82.

