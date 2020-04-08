State Obituaries - April 8

BELCOURT – Amy St. Pierre, 44.
FARGO – Kenneth Bakke, 73; Elliotte Groenwold, 85; Calvin Jokstad, 94.
GILBY – Christopher Moen, 70.
GRAND FORKS – Lorraine Eken, 82; Jeannie Kary, 83; Meredith Sansburn, 85.
HANKINSON – Leo Althoff, 97.
JAMESTOWN – Richard Wanzek, 85.
KINDRED – Clem Cossette, 90.
MCCLUSKY – Violet Kirschman, 97.
MILNOR – Margaret Thomas-Olson, 92.
MINOT – Donna Waits, 86.
OAKES – Dale McHarry, 74.
PETERSBURG – Donald Gudmundson, 75.
VELVA – Judy Johnson, 84; Vernon Voeller, 76.
WARWICK – Carol Herman, 71.
WEST FARGO – Paul Haug, 82.
