State Obituaries - April 7

BELCOURT – Annette Delorme, 59.

BELFIELD – Larry Kadrmas, 73.

CANDO – Wayne Newman, 96.

DICKINSON – Celestina Althof, 80; Leslie Fritz, 105.

EDMORE – Lavern Nyland, 69.

EMERADO – Richard Vincelette Jr., 59.

FARGO – Lanny Brantner, 82; Carol Krous, 69; Connie Lee, 77; Michael Lenzmeier, 53; Steven Nelson, 65; Rollin Soderling, 89.

FORT TOTTEN – Gawlen Brown Sr., 49.

GRAND FORKS – Teresa Bakken, 76; Lloyd Forness, 93; Robert Fossness, 98.

JAMESTOWN – Ralph Strand, 86.

MINOT – Larry Armstrong, 83; Nyla Brye, 99; Virgil Mosser, 72; Doug Stevick, 76; Keenan Thompson, 34.

PARK RIVER – Edna Johnson, 91.

ROLETTE – Audrey Harmel.

TOLNA – Robert Gleason, 86.

VALLEY CITY – Clayton Sather, 87.

