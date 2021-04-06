State Obituaries - April 6, 2021

ANAMOOSE -- LeRoy Miller, 69.
CARRINGTON -- Darlene Tennyson, 76.
COOPERSTOWN -- M. Kermit Ueland, 95.
FARGO -- Diane Anders, 77; Neil Erdahl, 89; Kathleen Helgeson, 74; Donald Melting, 79; Donald Pick, 84.
GRAND FORKS -- Roger Lafontaine, 89; Jennifer Marciniak, 37.
JAMESTOWN -- Gerald Van Bruggen, 94.
LOMA -- Rosemarie Hamann, 94.
MINOT -- Richard Benson, 89; Sid Coffin, 89; William Schriock Jr., 86; Kenneth Smith, 95.
MINNEWAUKEN -- Alec Howard, 23.
NORTHWOOD -- Roger Korsmo, 58.
RUGBY -- Rodney Berg, 80.
VALLEY CITY -- Olaf Sminesvik, 93.
VELVA -- Linda Miller, 73.
