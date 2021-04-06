 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State Obituaries - April 6, 2021
0 comments

State Obituaries - April 6, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ANAMOOSE -- LeRoy Miller, 69.

CARRINGTON -- Darlene Tennyson, 76.

COOPERSTOWN -- M. Kermit Ueland, 95.

FARGO -- Diane Anders, 77; Neil Erdahl, 89; Kathleen Helgeson, 74; Donald Melting, 79; Donald Pick, 84.

GRAND FORKS -- Roger Lafontaine, 89; Jennifer Marciniak, 37.

JAMESTOWN -- Gerald Van Bruggen, 94.

LOMA -- Rosemarie Hamann, 94.

MINOT -- Richard Benson, 89; Sid Coffin, 89; William Schriock Jr., 86; Kenneth Smith, 95.

MINNEWAUKEN -- Alec Howard, 23.

NORTHWOOD -- Roger Korsmo, 58.

RUGBY -- Rodney Berg, 80.

VALLEY CITY -- Olaf Sminesvik, 93.

VELVA -- Linda Miller, 73.

Watch Now: Related Video

Chief: I did not see Floyd actively resisting

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News