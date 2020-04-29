State Obituaries - April 29

DICKINSON – Shirley Magelky, 79.
DODGE – Dianne Duttenhefer, 67.
FARGO – Alice Robinson, 67; Marlies Schultz, 83; Richard Tulp, 84.
GARRISON – Helen Hummel, 91; Alex Steinwand, 94.
GRAND FORKS – Olivia LaDouceur, 92; John Olderbak, 80; Dorothy Westlund, 81.
JAMESTOWN – Patrick Folk, 89; Kyle Grimm, 38.
MAYVILLE – Dennis Enger, 81.
MINOT – Wanda Borgen, 84; Diana Ledoux, 74; Wes Luther, 90.
NORTHWOOD – Kevin Tandberg, 58.
REGENT – Patricia Mackey, 74.
To plant a tree in memory of - April as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.