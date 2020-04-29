State Obituaries - April 29

State Obituaries - April 29

DICKINSON  Shirley Magelky, 79.

DODGE – Dianne Duttenhefer, 67.

FARGO – Alice Robinson, 67; Marlies Schultz, 83; Richard Tulp, 84.

GARRISON – Helen Hummel, 91; Alex Steinwand, 94.

GRAND FORKS – Olivia LaDouceur, 92; John Olderbak, 80; Dorothy Westlund, 81.

JAMESTOWN  Patrick Folk, 89; Kyle Grimm, 38.

MAYVILLE – Dennis Enger, 81.

MINOT – Wanda Borgen, 84; Diana Ledoux, 74; Wes Luther, 90.

NORTHWOOD – Kevin Tandberg, 58.

REGENT – Patricia Mackey, 74.

