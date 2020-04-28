State Obituaries - April 28

BOTTINEAU  Lorraine Cote, 92.

DICKINSON – Darryl Binstock, 52.

FARGO – Gerald Harris, 82; Douglas Jones, 71; Leon Melaas, 32; Irene Olmstead, 94; Dorothy Scilley, 84; Kenneth Skoog, 90; Gerald Smith, 82.

GRAND FORKS – Anna Dukart, 91; Daniel Meier Jr., 42.

HARVEY  Robert Cable, 92; Elizabeth Grad, 79.

LEONARD – Conrad Grindberg, 71.

MINOT – Trevor Bechtold, 26; Alverda Larsen, 99; Oscar Miller, 61; Ryan Young, 36.

MOHALL – Pauline Reimer, 97.

OAKES – Gerald Ringdahl, 87.

RUTLAND – Ronald Narum, 85.

TURTLE LAKE – Douglas Hanson, 81.

WEST FARGO – Gerald Barnes, 68.

WILLISTON – Jeffrey Lindquist, 64.

