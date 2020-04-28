State Obituaries - April 28

BOTTINEAU – Lorraine Cote, 92.
DICKINSON – Darryl Binstock, 52.
FARGO – Gerald Harris, 82; Douglas Jones, 71; Leon Melaas, 32; Irene Olmstead, 94; Dorothy Scilley, 84; Kenneth Skoog, 90; Gerald Smith, 82.
GRAND FORKS – Anna Dukart, 91; Daniel Meier Jr., 42.
HARVEY – Robert Cable, 92; Elizabeth Grad, 79.
LEONARD – Conrad Grindberg, 71.
MINOT – Trevor Bechtold, 26; Alverda Larsen, 99; Oscar Miller, 61; Ryan Young, 36.
MOHALL – Pauline Reimer, 97.
OAKES – Gerald Ringdahl, 87.
RUTLAND – Ronald Narum, 85.
TURTLE LAKE – Douglas Hanson, 81.
WEST FARGO – Gerald Barnes, 68.
WILLISTON – Jeffrey Lindquist, 64.
