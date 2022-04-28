 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - April 28, 2022

FARGO -- Rainey LeBlanc, 50.

GRANVILLE -- Doris Mueller, 99.

MINOT -- Sheila Guvakosky, 69; Debra Love, 67.

RAY -- Rhonda Erie, 52.

