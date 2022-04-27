 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - April 27, 2022

BEACH -- Lonnie Davis, 70; Mae Muckle, 93.

BELFIELD -- David Prociw, 85.

DICKINSON -- Arlene Schaefer, 90.

FARGO -- Patsy Gebeke; Jon Wallace, 40.

JAMESTOWN -- Kyle Benson, 50.

MINOT -- Livona Dehnke, 85.

