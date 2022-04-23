 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - April 23, 2022

BOTTINEAU -- Howard Holten, 99.

DUNSEITH -- Shashene Morin, 35.

FARGO -- Travis Anderson, 41.

MINOT -- Denice Wanner, 59.

WILLISTON -- Gerald Stordahl 82.

