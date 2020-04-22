State Obituaries - April 22

DICKINSON – Floyd Libis, 91.
EMERADO – Edsel Heggerston, 82.
FARGO – Robert Turner Sr., 88.
GRAND FORKS – Gretchen Ryan, 85.
KENMARE – Ellis Christianson, 85.
MINOT – Chuck Duke, 82; Glen Johnson, 87; Lucille Wallace, 94; Tyler Zimmerman, 24.
RAY – Jerome Engel, 76.
WEST FARGO – Margaret Swain, 80.
WILLISTON – Mabel Sherman, 80.
