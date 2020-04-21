State Obituaries - April 21

BISBEE – Tina Hendrickson, 57.
COOPERSTOWN – George Vigesaa, 90.
ELLENDALE – Shelby Johnson, 75.
FARGO – Rodney Capistran, 61; Catherine Christensen, 92; Claude Cossette, 97; Joanne Geist, 75; Carol Hanson, 82; Mariann Jacobson, 86; David Johnson, 70; Harriet Markos, 93; John Mehl, 94; Adlyne Ohnstad, 93.
GRAND FORKS – Joann Davis, 77; Joseph Stalnaker, 77.
HORACE – David Martin, 82.
LISBON – Jerry Hieggelke, 70; Lorraine Thompson, 99.
MINOT – James Duchsherer, 68; Esther Gates Kozak, 83; Martin Jesz, 18; Vivian Johnson Kirkevold, 95; Arthur Pfeifer, 91; Jerome Pullen Sr., 82; Richard Zumbaum, 72.
MYLO – Dorothy Yoder, 96.
NEW TOWN – Thomas Littlefield, 56.
THOMPSON – Sheldon Skavlem, 79.
WEST FARGO – Lynn Rolstad, 60; Marilyn Ruud, 76.
