State Obituaries - April 20, 2022

GRAND FORKS -- Clara Laughlin, 92.

JAMESTOWN -- Barbara Knutson, 83.

JUD -- Thelma Barnick, 93.

MINOT -- Milo Logelin, 76; Isabella Torres, infant.

NORWICH -- Ronald Van Nelson, 73.

PLAZA -- Nita Kok, 79.

