State Obituaries - April 20, 2022

GRAND FORKS -- Clara Laughlin, 92.
JAMESTOWN -- Barbara Knutson, 83.
JUD -- Thelma Barnick, 93.
MINOT -- Milo Logelin, 76; Isabella Torres, infant.
NORWICH -- Ronald Van Nelson, 73.
PLAZA -- Nita Kok, 79.
Tags
- Obituary
- Maria Pokrzywinski
- Anna Biberdorf
- Patricia Metzger
- Rugby
- Alfred
- Richard Ben
- Mary Podoll
- Underwood
- Mike Hatzenbuhler
- Lamoure
- Towner
- Grand Forks
- Irene Zon
- Carol Davis
- Mavis Jones
- Richard Radde
- Donna Bedker
- Martin
- Jack Kost
- Robert Terry
- Donna Gross
- Fargo
- Douglas
- James Tesky
- Darryl Hickman
- Steven Brandt
- Jamestown
- Lake
- Shirley Herman
- Devil
- Stanley
- Jack Peterson
- David Lee
- Gene Knudsvig
- Alamo
- Gladstone
- Duane Perfett
- River
- Joann Riske
- Forest
- William Funk
- City
- Carol Tweten
- Avis Lenssen
- Litchville
- Minot
- Clara Laughlin
- Barbara Knutson
- Ronald Van Nelson
- Jud
- Thelma Barnick
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.