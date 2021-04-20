 Skip to main content
State Obituaries - April 20, 2021
State Obituaries - April 20, 2021

BELCOURT -- Sherry Slater, 62.

FARGO -- Denise Davidson, 80; Mirsad Kajtaz, 70; Betty Kappel, 95.

FORT YATES -- Vincent Grant Jr., 50.

GRAFTON -- Valerian Schanilec, 93.

GRAND FORKS -- Carolyn Kolstoe, 94; Bernadette Peterson, 88; Diane Ripplinger, 69; Laurie Sattler, 61.

JAMESTOWN -- Gary Hust, 78; Donald Schmid, 92.

MINOT -- James Hogan, 75.

VALLEY CITY -- William Cruff, 87; Georgie Hemmer, 73; Duane Lettenmaier, 70; Ronald Munkeby, 91.

WEST FARGO -- Marlys Anderson, 56.

