State Obituaries - April 2

DRAYTON – Harriet Johnson, 88.

FARGO – Gladys Brewer, 87; Leona Hammes, 91; Beverly Lien, 85; Carol Valdez, 75.

GRAND FORKS – Marvin Heil, 83; James Swehla, 83.

LARIMORE – Beatrice Hemmingsen, 88.

MINOT – Eunice Herdt, 69; Fred Woodiwiss, 76.

MOHALL – Frances Mortenson, 99.

NEW TOWN – Barbara Young Bird, 73.

WAHPETON – Bernie Anderson, 83.

WEST FARGO – Eugene Braun, 84; Verana Rohman, 89.

WILLISTON – Marian Johnson, 91.

