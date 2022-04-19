 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Obituaries - April 19, 2022

GRAND FORKS -- Carol Tweten, 89.

LITCHVILLE --  Avis Lenssen, 95.

MINOT -- Jennifer Dalen, 42.

TOWNER -- Dacota Mensing, 65.

WILLISTON -- Chad Byrne, 44.

