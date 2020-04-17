State Obituaries - April 17

BUFFALO – Shelli Kasin, 64.
ENDERLIN – Mae Altman, 96.
FARGO – Claudette Cottonwood, 56; Carolyn Peterson, 87; James Pettersen, 75.
GACKLE – Ramona Fiechtner, 81.
GRAND FORKS – Charles Currier, 63; Gary Tomlin, 62.
HILLSBORO – Ronald Langdahl, 67.
MINOT – Madeline Miller, 89; Ken Schultz, 85.
VALLEY CITY – Ty Peterson, 91.
VELVA – Alden Miller, 76.
To plant a tree in memory of - April as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.