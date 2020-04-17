State Obituaries - April 17

BUFFALO – Shelli Kasin, 64.

ENDERLIN – Mae Altman, 96.

FARGO – Claudette Cottonwood, 56; Carolyn Peterson, 87; James Pettersen, 75.

GACKLE – Ramona Fiechtner, 81.

GRAND FORKS – Charles Currier, 63; Gary Tomlin, 62.

HILLSBORO – Ronald Langdahl, 67.

MINOT – Madeline Miller, 89; Ken Schultz, 85.

VALLEY CITY – Ty Peterson, 91.

VELVA – Alden Miller, 76.

