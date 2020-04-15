State Obituaries - April 15

BOTTINEAU – A. Carlyle Nelson, 86.
BRAMPTON – George Bishoff, 90.
CANDO – Delores Heldt, 88; Lois Ladwig, 82.
COOPERSTOWN – Dolores Plaisted, 91.
DEERING – Willard Eisemann, 93.
DEVILS LAKE – Steven Webster, 68.
DICKINSON – Larry Meduna, 65.
FARGO – Viola Anderson, 97; Karen Baeth, 77; Mike Dronen, 68; Linda Haag, 69; David Hoglin, 74; Neal McClure, 103; Maryellen Sundby, 90; Peggy Swensen, 82.
GLADSTONE – Ralph Muecke, 75.
GRAND FORKS – William Fahey, 83; Randy Schroeder, 58.
HARVEY – Bernard Powell, 64.
HILLSBORO – Adam Gettel, 35; Anja Gettel, 1.
JAMESTOWN – Carol Motz, 70; James Thommes, 64; Bernie Trzpuc, 72; Yvonne Weinzierl, 89.
LAKOTA – John Hodny, 73.
LISBON – Donald Chesley, 90.
MINOT – David Theusch, 24.
NEW ENGLAND – Roland Dubisar, 89.
