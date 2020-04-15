State Obituaries - April 15

State Obituaries - April 15

{{featured_button_text}}

BOTTINEAU – A. Carlyle Nelson, 86.

BRAMPTON – George Bishoff, 90.

CANDO – Delores Heldt, 88; Lois Ladwig, 82.

COOPERSTOWN – Dolores Plaisted, 91.

DEERING – Willard Eisemann, 93.

DEVILS LAKE – Steven Webster, 68.

DICKINSON – Larry Meduna, 65.

FARGO – Viola Anderson, 97; Karen Baeth, 77; Mike Dronen, 68; Linda Haag, 69; David Hoglin, 74; Neal McClure, 103; Maryellen Sundby, 90; Peggy Swensen, 82.

GLADSTONE – Ralph Muecke, 75.

GRAND FORKS – William Fahey, 83; Randy Schroeder, 58.

HARVEY – Bernard Powell, 64.

HILLSBORO – Adam Gettel, 35; Anja Gettel, 1.

JAMESTOWN – Carol Motz, 70; James Thommes, 64; Bernie Trzpuc, 72; Yvonne Weinzierl, 89.

LAKOTA – John Hodny, 73.

LISBON – Donald Chesley, 90.

MINOT – David Theusch, 24.

NEW ENGLAND – Roland Dubisar, 89.

To plant a tree in memory of - April as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News