State Obituaries - April 14

State Obituaries - April 14

{{featured_button_text}}

BOTTINEAU – Jeff Thorsgaard, 52.

DONNYBROOK – Neilson King, 98.

FARGO – Michael Dronen, 68; Stephen Ferry, 51; Diane Siekaniec, 65.

FESSENDEN – Julie Anderson, 35.

GRAND FORKS – Marilynn Gierszewski, 68; Earl Lunski, 76; John Smith, 73; Benjamin Spah, 33; Raymond Smude, 92.

GRANVILLE – Clifford Beesley, 65.

JAMESTOWN – Brent Folson, 65; Sandra Spitzer, 83.

MARTIN – Emanuel Volk, 83.

MINOT – Evelyn Anderson, 93; Scott Herslip, 56.

NEW ROCKFORD – Dennis Anderson, 66.

OAKES – Geoffrey Rath, 62.

STANLEY – John Carter, 90.

STEELE – Marlene Ham, 83.

VALLEY CITY – Duane Person, 68.

WEST FARGO – Ashley Meehan, 30.

WYNDMERE – Marcie Ham, 68.

To plant a tree in memory of - April as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News