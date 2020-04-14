State Obituaries - April 14

BOTTINEAU – Jeff Thorsgaard, 52.
DONNYBROOK – Neilson King, 98.
FARGO – Michael Dronen, 68; Stephen Ferry, 51; Diane Siekaniec, 65.
FESSENDEN – Julie Anderson, 35.
GRAND FORKS – Marilynn Gierszewski, 68; Earl Lunski, 76; John Smith, 73; Benjamin Spah, 33; Raymond Smude, 92.
GRANVILLE – Clifford Beesley, 65.
JAMESTOWN – Brent Folson, 65; Sandra Spitzer, 83.
MARTIN – Emanuel Volk, 83.
MINOT – Evelyn Anderson, 93; Scott Herslip, 56.
NEW ROCKFORD – Dennis Anderson, 66.
OAKES – Geoffrey Rath, 62.
STANLEY – John Carter, 90.
STEELE – Marlene Ham, 83.
VALLEY CITY – Duane Person, 68.
WEST FARGO – Ashley Meehan, 30.
WYNDMERE – Marcie Ham, 68.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.